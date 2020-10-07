Advertisement

Burr & Burton, Lake Region win girls golf state titles

BBA’s Kaylie Porter was the Division One medalist Tia Martinez of Lake Region claimed D-2 medalist honors
By Mike McCune
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 8:50 PM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burr & Burton and Lake Region won the high school girls golf state championships Tuesday at Champlain Country Club in St. Albans.

BBA’s Kaylie Porter was the Division One medalist, posting a round of 83. Tia Martinez of Lake Region, after finishing runner-up in 2018 and 2019, claimed D-2 medalist honors with a round of 82, the lowest score of the day.

Burr & Burton’s win in Division One was the first girls golf state title in school history. CVU, Essex, South Burlington and N. Country round out the top five. Sage Bennett of SBHS was the runner-up for D-1 medalist honors, posting a 95. A pair of CVU golfers, Lindsay Beer and Clare Stackpole-McGrath, finished third and fourth.

In Division Two, Lake Region’s team honor was its third in a row. Otter Valley was second, followed by Harwood, Rice and U-32. The Otters' Mia Politano, who topped Martinez for D-2 medalist honors the last two years, finished second on this day with an 88, with Long Trail’s Alyssa Gallo and Woodstock’s Emily Dean placing third and fourth.

