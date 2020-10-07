Has Phil Scott made Vermont more affordable?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Days before he was sworn in as Vermont’s 82nd governor, Phil Scott considered for a moment the pledge that had defined his rise to power. For years, the Berlin Republican had been promising to make Vermont more affordable — but what exactly did he mean when he invoked the state’s “crisis of affordability,” and how did he intend to solve it?

As Scott seeks a third two-year term, he faces a Progressive/Democratic rival, Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman, who holds starkly different economic views and who argues that the governor has failed to make the state more affordable for working-class Vermonters.

Dom Amato spoke with Seven Days' Paul Heintz, who wrote about the affordability issue in this week’s issue.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.