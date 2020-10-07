Advertisement

Investors warned about online coronavirus schemes

Phone scam
Phone scam(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s Bureau of Securities Regulation is warning investors to be wary of online schemes about companies promoting products that can detect, treat or cure the coronavirus.

Barry Glennon, director of the bureau, said pitches may include offers to invest in medical technology or healthcare companies through limited partnerships, penny stock, private offerings, and crowdfunding.

The bureau said common characteristics of the schemes include a focus on fear and anxiety by pushing “safe returns,” exploiting trendy assets such as crytocurrencies or complex foreign currency programs, and referring to returns as “passive income” or “cash flow” and promising monthly payments.

“Be wary of optimistic offers, especially during a crisis,” Glennon said in a statement.

SYMPHONY SUSPENDED

The Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra has suspended the fall part of its 2020-2021 season because of the coronavirus pandemic, the first time in 23 years it it has had to cancel concerts.

“We waited as long as we could, and had a number of scenarios in mind,” Susanne Powers, the orchestra’s executive director, said in a statement. But she said that the future, “given the directives from the state of New Hampshire, was too much of an unknown” and made planning difficult.

The orchestra is offering a variety of virtual learning and listening experiences.

