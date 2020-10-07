Advertisement

Longtime New York Senate GOP leader Joseph Bruno dies at 91

Former state Senator Joseph Bruno, left, and his son Ken Bruno walk away from the federal courthouse after a jury found him not guilty of federal fraud charges on Friday, May 16, 2014, in Albany, N.Y.
Former state Senator Joseph Bruno, left, and his son Ken Bruno walk away from the federal courthouse after a jury found him not guilty of federal fraud charges on Friday, May 16, 2014, in Albany, N.Y.(Mike Groll | AP)
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Former state Senate Majority Leader Joseph Bruno has died at age 91. Bruno rose from poverty to become one of New York’s most powerful politicians for more than a decade starting in the mid-1990s.

He was a crucial Republican ally of former Gov. George Pataki, helping usher in tax cuts and other conservative legislation. Bruno ended his state Senate career in 2008 after three decades. In 2009, he was convicted of two corruption charges.

He had them overturned on appeal and was acquitted at a second trial. He died Tuesday.

