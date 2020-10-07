Advertisement

Low COVID numbers mean more Burlington kids can go back to class

By Dom Amato
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Leaders in Burlington are cautiously optimistic following a low number of COVID cases in the city.

It comes a little more than a month after thousands of college students returned to school.

In a virtual press conference Wednesday afternoon, Mayor Miro Weinberger said the outcome from this transition month of September is better than they could have expected when it comes to coronavirus cases.

The case count remains extremely low compared to the amount of testing that continues to be done at the University of Vermont and Champlain College. Between the two schools, there have been nearly 70,000 tests since August. Of those, 27 total student tests have come back positive. No faculty or staff have tested positive at either school.

The low case count in the city is also allowing younger students in grade school to start going back to the classroom more often.

“The numbers in our schools, in the city and the state are suggesting that it’s time to move back to more in-person instruction. The state just moved from step two to step three in their guidance, which allows us some additional flexibilities,” Burlington School Superintendent Tom Flanagan said.

Burlington students in kindergarten through second grade will transition from two days of in-person learning to four days starting Oct. 19. A week later, on Oct. 26, third through fifth graders will make the same transition.

Flanagan also says the district is working to get Burlington High School students back into some sort of classroom by the start of the second semester on Jan. 4. In-person locations have been identified for technical center students. We’re still waiting to hear where those are.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

More Vermont students return to in-person learning

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 1:20 PM EDT
|
By Adam Sullivan
More school districts across our region are returning to five-day-a-week in-person learning.

News

Should Vermont’s youngest students be back in the classroom?

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:27 PM EDT
|
By Olivia Lyons
Most Vermont schools are teaching through various hybrid models, allowing students to learn both in the classroom and remotely, but a growing number of schools are going full-time or are thinking about making the switch.

News

Some Burlington tech students to return to in-person classes next week

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT
|
By Christina Guessferd
Burlington High School officials say some technical center students will be back in alternative classrooms by next week after concerns over PCB contamination prompted them to shutter the high school earlier this month and return to remote-learning.

News

Burlington School District to look for new location for BHS students

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:44 AM EDT
|
By Erin Brown
The Burlington School District is discussing next steps for Burlington High School after PCB contamination shut it down earlier this month.

Latest News

News

Lebanon schools to return to 5-days in-person

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:31 AM EDT
|
By Adam Sullivan
The Lebanon New Hampshire School district will be returning to 5-day in-person instruction.

News

How one school is making in-person learning work

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 7:14 PM EDT
|
By Olivia Lyons
When Vermont education officials announced Tuesday that schools could expand in-person learning options and go back to all five-days in-person, Tunbridge Central School is one of the schools that decided to do just that.

News

Slate Valley students dinged for crossing into COVID ‘red zone’

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT
|
By Olivia Lyons
A group of students in southern Vermont is now under quarantine after a weekend of fun where school officials say they clearly weren’t supposed to be.

News

Beekmantown youth soccer COVID case led to Clinton County school closure

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:56 PM EDT
|
By Kelly O'Brien
Clinton County, New York, officials are providing more details on a youth soccer game that led to Monday’s decision to shut down in-person learning for the entire district after just five days of class.

Back To School

Essex Westford grades pre-K to 5 to return to school full time in October

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:11 PM EDT
|
By Ike Bendavid
One Chittenden County school system will be moving many of its students back to in-person learning full-time. The Essex Westford School District will start in-person learning in October for pre-K through 5th grade.

News

COVID vs. the common cold: How Vt. schools are preparing for winter

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 9:12 AM EDT
|
By Kevin Gaiss
As cold and flu season looms, many are concerned about both sicknesses making their way through schools and being confused with COVID-19.