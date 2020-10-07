New Colchester domestic violence shelter to provide expanded capacity, privacy

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new shelter for domestic violence victims is opening in Colchester.

The project is a collaboration between the Champlain Housing Trust and Steps To End Domestic Violence. The housing trust got just under $4 million of federal CARES Act money to buy the former Handy’s Extended Stay on Route 15. The space will be renovated into 21 private rooms plus some administrative offices.

Steps to End Domestic Violence’s Nicole Kubon says this is big improvement from their seven rooms that had communal bathrooms and kitchens. "It just really creates opportunity for folks to not be disrupted if anything comes up again where we need to take health precautions and just creates more dignity for folks in their experience of fleeing and having to uproot their lives to avoid violence

“It happens regularly. It just continues that people who face domestic violence wind up being homeless and in the system. So, they now will have a much better facility to serve folks,” said the housing trust’s Michael Monte.

The goal is to have the project completed and open by the end of the year.

