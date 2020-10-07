NH brewers concerned about COVID capacity requirements

LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - Brewers in New Hampshire are concerned about the upcoming winter and coronavirus capacity restrictions.

Owners of the Schilling Beer Company in Littleton say it’s been a good year despite the pandemic, because they have been able to make use of all of their outdoor space. They say, heading into the colder months, they plan to keep the outdoor seating open for as long as they can, but that there are a lot of unknowns ahead.

“My concern is for a lot of the folks that don’t have outdoor seating and don’t have canning and packaging capacity. That is going to be a very challenging window for them, but again, we are going to do everything we can to get them on solid ground,” said Jeff Cozzens, who is Schilling’s co-founder and also the president of the New Hampshire Brewers Association.

