Orleans County teen inspires acts of kindness

WEST CHARLESTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A kind gesture from a young man after he learned one of his favorite spots suffered a loss this summer. Scott Fleishman shows us how his act is has inspired others to pay it forward.

The Devaney Farmstand in West Charleston does its fair share of business. “We manage to make it year-round on what we do and that’s all I expect and hope for,” said Sharyl Devaney, who along with her husband, Bob, sell fruits and vegetables.

When he’s not participating in sports like cross country or unified basketball, you may find BFA St. Albans senior Ian Carpenter at the farmstand. His family has a cottage on nearby Echo Lake.

Reporter Scott Fleishman: What do you think about Sharyl’s ice cream sandwiches?

Ian Carpenter: "I think the ice cream sandwiches are very, very, very good.

“We love to stop there. Sharyl’s just a great person and we’re happy to support the business,” said Elaine Carpenter, Ian’s mom.

One day last June, while Sharyl was helping a customer outside, someone went inside the farmstand and stole the cashbox. “It was a bit upsetting. I felt a little violated,” Devaney said.

But no one took the news of the swiped $150 harder than Carpenter. “I feel sad because someone stole money,” he said.

“He was actually the first one to come up and say he felt bad about it and that gave me goosebumps,” Devaney said.

Shortly after, the athlete in Ian took over and he sprang to action. He collected all the change in his house, put it in a plastic bag, and gave it to Devaney.

Reporter Scott Fleishman: Why did you feel like you had to do something to help them.

Ian Carpenter: Because it made Sharyl happy, make me happy.

“I could see that as he came across the street to give me the bag of change, that he was so thrilled. I could feel the joy. Both of us felt it,” Devaney said. “It is a heavy bag. I put it on the scale and it was an ounce short of seven pounds of change.”

Instead of taking the $92.33, Devaney, with Carpenter’s ok, is donating it to the West Charleston Fire Department, where Bob is a volunteer. Another community business followed suit and now you can find both donation containers in the farmstand.

Reporter Scott Fleishman: They’re giving the money to the fire department, so what do you think about that?

Ian Carpenter: I feel proud.

“We’re really proud of Ian, every day, but especially when you see him do something that’s so caring for others. He’s got a big heart,” Elaine said.

Carpenter also better have a big appetite. Any time he comes to the Devaney Farmstand, there will be a free homemade ice cream sandwich waiting for him. A small thank you for showing us kindness can be contagious too.

Ian Carpenter was the Special Olympics 2019 Unified Athlete of the year in Vermont. As for the stolen cash box, Police were able to track down the person responsible, but could not get the money back.

