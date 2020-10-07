Prosecutors seek secrecy as Jeffrey Epstein probe continues

NEW YORK (AP) - An investigation of Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of girls and women is still active, leading prosecutors to take steps to prevent lawyers for his incarcerated ex-girlfriend from learning too much about it.

Manhattan prosecutors submitted a letter to a judge late Tuesday to delay giving materials from victims cooperating with the government to lawyers for British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.

The 58-year-old Maxwell has been held without bail since her July arrest in New Hampshire on charges that she recruited teenage girls for Epstein to abuse in the mid-1990s and sometimes joined the abuse.

Prosecutors want to delay turning materials from some victims over to the defense until eight weeks before a trial set for July.

A message seeking comment was left with lawyers for Maxwell.

Related Stories:

Judge bans lawyers from identifying Epstein abuse victims

Prosecutors: ‘Alarming’ that Maxwell may publicize victims

Trump says of Ghislaine Maxwell, ‘I wish her well’

Maxwell denied bail on Epstein-related sex abuse charges

Prosecutors: Epstein victim to speak at associate’s hearing

Ghislaine Maxwell seeks jail release in Epstein abuse case

Official: Feds feared Epstein confidant might kill herself

July 14 bail hearing date set for Epstein’s ex-girlfriend

Maxwell moved to NY for Epstein-related sex abuse charges

Prosecutors seek Friday court appearance for Epstein friend

Bradford, NH, residents react to hometown arrest in Epstein case

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)