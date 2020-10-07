Advertisement

Randolph car wash closed after costly vandalism

Courtesy: South End Auto
Courtesy: South End Auto(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - A car wash in Randolph is closed because of vandalism, and police are looking for those involved.

Vermont State Police say they received a complaint of suspicious activity and noises coming from South End Auto early Monday morning.

When troopers responded, they say the scene was quiet with no one around.

After an investigation, police found the self-pay car wash stations behind the dealership vandalized.

They say two of the coin-operated machines in the wash bays were forced open and damaged. And an exterior vacuum machine was found damaged.

The business posted on Facebook saying they are closed until further notice.

They say the few quarters that were stolen actually caused thousands of dollars in damage.

The SEA car wash is closed until further notice. It is unfortunate that we are unable to serve you at this time. The...

Posted by South End Auto on Monday, October 5, 2020

