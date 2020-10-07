Advertisement

Reaction to governor’s veto of Act 250 reform

.
.(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODSTOCK, Vt. (WCAX) - Hiking trails across the region are in the spotlight after Gov. Phil Scott signed an executive order while vetoing an Act 250 reform bill.

“We are already seeing as many as 500 people a week using the trail,” said Randy Richardson of the Upper Valley Trails Alliance. He’s talking about the Ottauquechee River Trail. The 2.5-mile trail in Woodstock with views on the Billings Farm is the newest addition to the Upper Valley Trails Alliance. It’s considered a low impact trail, which means it did not need Act 250 approval.

“The trail could have been subject to an Act 250 review which could have slowed it down, maybe made it impossible to open this year and could have been a very expensive process,” Richardson said.

A bill reforming Act 250 was vetoed this week by Gov. Phil Scott. The bill addressed sustainable development of working forests and regulation of recreation trails. In explaining his veto, Scott said the bill created more confusion. Meanwhile, through executive order, the governor suspended certain Act 250 reviews of trails while the Legislature comes up with more comprehensive reform. That’s something Richardson says is a step in the right direction.

“The idea for us is to really move trails outside Act 250 review because we don’t really think it is a good fit,” Richardson said.

Jamey Fidel, on the other hand, disagrees with the governor.

“I think in the end our feeling is that H.926 was a much more comprehensive and better approach and more durable approach for the trail groups,” Fidel said.

Fidel is with the Vermont Natural Resources Council. That group-- as well as others focused on sustainability-- is disappointed with Scott’s veto.

“The package that was in 926 was actually carefully crafted to give the relief that trail groups needed in the interim and also work on an alternative program,” Fidel said.

Outdoor recreation, of course, is a big part of the Green Mountain economy.

“The core of the business is, of course, our foot shop and our footwear and hiking,” said Gavin Vaughan of Woodstock Sports.

Vaughan is a tech at Woodstock Sports. He is often out on the trails.

“It is like my therapeutic, you know, switch off your brain, get out in the woods,” he said.

And trail advocates say that a silver lining to the entire debate is that politicians, conservationists and those who love to hike are all talking about the important role trails play in the region.

Related Story:

Gov. Phil Scott vetoes Act 250 reform bill

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Who is the man in the new Plattsburgh mural?

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
new mural in downtown Plattsburgh honors late Plattsburgh astronaut

Politics

WATCH LIVE: Scott and Zuckerman to meet in Vermont gubernatorial debate on WCAX

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
WCAX will host a gubernatorial debate Wednesday evening, Oct. 7. You can watch it live on Channel 3 and on www.wcax.com.

News

New mural honors astronaut born in Plattsburgh

Updated: 44 minutes ago
You may have noticed some new faces popping up around downtown Plattsburgh.

News

NH brewers concerned about COVID capacity requirements

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Brewers in New Hampshire are concerned about the upcoming winter and coronavirus capacity restrictions.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

Latest News

News

Burlington extends program to track wastewater for COVID

Updated: 1 hour ago
The COVID case count in Burlington has remained low since thousands of college students returned and city officials hope to keep it that way.

News

NH brewers concerned about COVID capacity requirements

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
Brewers in New Hampshire are concerned about the upcoming winter and coronavirus capacity restrictions.

News

How widespread is Vt. school PCB problem?

Updated: 1 hour ago
How widespread is the problem of PCB contamination in Vermont schools and could your children be at risk?

News

How widespread is Vt. school PCB problem?

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Christina Guessferd
How widespread is the problem of PCB contamination in Vermont schools and could your children be at risk? Those are questions state health and education officials have been trying to figure out since the harmful chemicals forced Burlington High School to close last month.

News

Burlington extends program to track wastewater for COVID

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dom Amato
The COVID case count in Burlington has remained low and city officials hope to keep it that way. To help identify potential outbreaks, more monitoring will be done on the city's wastewater. Our Dom Amato reports.