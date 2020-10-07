Advertisement

Scott and Zuckerman to meet in Vermont gubernatorial debate on WCAX

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - WCAX will host a gubernatorial debate Wednesday evening, Oct. 7. Vermont’s incumbent Republican Gov. Phil Scott and Democratic challenger David Zuckerman, the current lieutenant governor, will discuss key issues facing Vermonters.

The debate begins at 7 p.m. on Channel 3 and on www.wcax.com. You can watch it live in the player above or click here for a direct link.

Our Darren Perron and Celine McArthur will moderate that debate.

Tune in to get informed before you cast your ballot.

