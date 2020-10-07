Scott and Zuckerman to meet in Vermont gubernatorial debate on WCAX

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - WCAX will host a gubernatorial debate Wednesday evening, Oct. 7. Vermont’s incumbent Republican Gov. Phil Scott and Democratic challenger David Zuckerman, the current lieutenant governor, will discuss key issues facing Vermonters.

The debate begins at 7 p.m. on Channel 3 and on www.wcax.com. You can watch it live in the player above or click here for a direct link.

Our Darren Perron and Celine McArthur will moderate that debate.

Tune in to get informed before you cast your ballot.

Related Stories:

UVM debate coach talks strategy during election season

Campaign Countdown: Vt. candidates for governor weigh in on COVID response

Zuckerman continues to lead Scott in overall fundraising

Campaign Countdown: Where the candidates for Vt. governor stand on education

Scott leads poll, tops favorability ratings

Campaign Countdown: Where the candidates for governor stand on regulated cannabis

Campaign Countdown: Vt. candidates for governor weigh in on climate and clean water

Analysis: Can Zuckerman overcome Vermont’s incumbent tide?

Scott to take on Zuckerman in the race for top office

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.