Shaheen: Families of hostages to have their day in court

New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen says the transfer of two Islamic State members to the United States to face charges that they beheaded Western hostages is a giant step toward justice.

El Shafee Elsheikh and Alexanda Kotey are two of four men dubbed “the Beatles” by the hostages they held captive because of their British accents. They’re expected to make their first appearance Wednesday in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia.

Shaheen said the families of journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff of New Hampshire, and Peter Kassig and Kayla Mueller finally have their day in court on the horizon.

