Ski resorts see increase in season pass purchases

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Resorts in our area are prepping for more skiers and riders this year.

According to a spokesperson with Killington and Pico Mountains, season passes are up a combined 15 percent over last year.

Vail Resort is reporting an 18 percent increase in season pass purchases compared to this time last year.

But representatives say some of that is credits from last season, which was cut short.

