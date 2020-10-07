Advertisement

Super Senior Roger Layn dies at 100

Roger Layn/File
Roger Layn/File(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 7, 2020
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A member of the “greatest generation” and WCAX Super Senior has died.

During World War II, Roger Layn was a pilot in a B-17 “Flying Fortress” bomber with raids over Germany. After the war, he came home to Monkton and took over the family farm.

Layn was featured as a WCAX Super Senior in 2013. His job at the time was to keep the tractors humming.

His daughter-in-law says the 100-year-old Layn died Monday following a heart attack. There will be a private burial this weekend and a community celebration next year.

