UVM debate coach talks strategy during election season

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Debates are a fundamental part of election season, and as we get closer to Election Day, concerns have been raised about the style of debates so far.

One of the key elements to winning a debate at the high school, college or professional level is the ability to listen to the side opposite you; it helps you formulate your argument and counter it. And an expert says the best debates involves not finding an opponents weakness, but rather take an opponent at their best.

“You will almost always lose debates when you engage in personal attacks of the other side,” said Justin Morgan-Parmett, a debate coach at the University of Vermont. “You will almost always lose debate when you just interrupt someone when it’s their time to speak."

As tempers on both sides of the stage flared in the first Presidential Debate, it raised questions about what value the debate had for undecided voters.

There are many styles of debating like public forum debate, British Parliamentary, civic and social justice debates, among others.

But to Morgan-Parmett at UVM, there are a set of fundamentals to good debating.

“Listen to the other side, take the other side at their best, and come up with effective responses to those arguments," said Morgan-Parmett.

Morgan-Parmett says engagement and balance is key, along with being willing to acknowledge the other side and use it for your own argument. He says the arguments need to be worth backing and should be grounded in fact.

The coach looks at argument as rather beneficial.

“As a culture we see argument as fighting, as nasty as mean, and debate has given me the opportunity to see it as something really positive and productive," said Morgan-Parmett.

Most debates are scored on a few factors including the quality of the argument and the quality of evidence presented. Style and public speaking can also come into play.

“You should be saying, wait a minute, let’s have a conversation here," said Isabel Birney, a UVM student on the debate team.

Birney has been debating since high school. She says the skills she learned from debate can be translated into everyday life.

“For me what it has given me is a confidence in that I can understand sort of the arguments and the thoughts around me. I’m always able to stand up in class or go to an interview and be like, alright this is who I am, I’m confident, I know what I am," said Birney.

Birney says it has been valuable learning how argumentation works and how persuasion works in all aspects of life.

Now in her third year at UVM, she says clash is valuable in debate, but it has to be productive and respectful. She says both sides need to be engaging the opponent.

“They should both be trying to prove why their arguments are true and why they matter," said Birney.

And both say as we enter future debates and as we engage with them, there should always be takeaways.

“Hopefully you become more informed about the competing sides, why you feel the way you do, or maybe feel persuaded by the other side and lean the other way," said Morgan-Parmett.

UVM’s debate team has actually not been limited by COVID-19.

They found a way to debate over Zoom and other online platforms and they have one scheduled for Thursday that is open to the public.

