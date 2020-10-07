Vt. white nationalist pleads not guilty to hate crimes charge

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A self-described white nationalist is facing a hate crimes charge, accusing him of using racist language in an altercation with a Black man.

The Bennington Banner reports that Max Misch, of Bennington, pleaded not guilty on Monday. He was charged with disorderly conduct as a hate crime after the encounter on Sept. 14 between Misch and a biracial couple on a Bennington street. Misch was also charged with disorderly conduct stemming from his alleged actions during the painting of a Black Lives Matter mural in Bennington on Aug. 30. Court documents say he’s accused of walking through the painting, smearing the artwork, while Misch told police that he accidentally stepped on the wet paint.

