Advertisement

Ways you (and your kids) can celebrate Halloween safely

Don’t wear a costume mask over a cloth mask
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – In guidelines released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, door to door trick or treating runs a high risk when it comes to the coronavirus.

But for some parents, letting go of a tradition can be hard.

“I think the most important part for us is trying to get some sense of normalcy, but also reducing risk,” said Benjamin Chapman, a food safety specialist at North Carolina State University.

For those who plan to get dressed up, the CDC says don’t substitute a Halloween mask for a cloth mask, unless it’s made of two or more layers of breathable fabric covering your mouth and nose without gaps.

Also, don’t wear a costume mask over a cloth mask.

The CDC says it can be dangerous because it could make it hard to breathe.

Instead, the agency suggests, consider using a Halloween-themed cloth mask.

When it comes to handing out candy, pre-packaged baggies may be the best option.

“As opposed to all hands going into a bowl, or more risky, someone actually placing food, candy or treats directly into a bag,” Chapman says.

The good news is food and food packaging have a low risk of virus transmission.

“Really, the best risk management that kids can do and parents can do is just washing hands after handling the packaging before eating,” according to Chapman.

As always, the CDC says to limit contact with commonly touched surfaces and to continue to practice social distancing.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Who is the man in the new Plattsburgh mural?

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
new mural in downtown Plattsburgh honors late Plattsburgh astronaut

National Politics

Trump hails experimental treatment for his virus recovery

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
In a new White House video posted Wednesday evening, Trump said his illness had shed light on an experimental antibody cocktail that he credited for his improved condition.

Politics

WATCH LIVE: Scott and Zuckerman to meet in Vermont gubernatorial debate on WCAX

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
WCAX will host a gubernatorial debate Wednesday evening, Oct. 7. You can watch it live on Channel 3 and on www.wcax.com.

National

Ex-cop charged in George Floyd’s death freed on $1 million bond

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
According to court documents, Derek Chauvin posted $1 million bond, and the Department of Corrections confirmed he was no longer in custody at the state’s facility in Oak Park Heights, where he had been detained.

News

New mural honors astronaut born in Plattsburgh

Updated: 44 minutes ago
You may have noticed some new faces popping up around downtown Plattsburgh.

Latest News

National Politics

President Trump speaks from outside White House

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
President Donald Trump says catching COVID was a "blessing from God" in a video recorded outside the White House.

News

NH brewers concerned about COVID capacity requirements

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Brewers in New Hampshire are concerned about the upcoming winter and coronavirus capacity restrictions.

National

NFL looking at ‘several’ protocol incidents with Titans

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Tennessee will not be returning to the team’s facility Wednesday after two more players tested positive in the NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

News

Burlington extends program to track wastewater for COVID

Updated: 1 hour ago
The COVID case count in Burlington has remained low since thousands of college students returned and city officials hope to keep it that way.

News

NH brewers concerned about COVID capacity requirements

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
Brewers in New Hampshire are concerned about the upcoming winter and coronavirus capacity restrictions.