What happens when your mail-in ballot gets to the town clerk?

By Olivia Lyons
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Over 40,000 Vermonters have already voted by mail-in ballots and town clerks across the state are bracing for record turnouts.

On Monday, the city of Rutland received around 1,500 mail-in ballots. Several hundred ballots have been placed in a dropbox over the past few days.

So what happens to those ballots when they get to City Hall? They’re taken out of the larger envelope and checked to be sure the voter has signed the envelope holding their ballot. The name is then checked off. Rutland City is in the process of getting a scanner for the barcodes on each ballot created by the state to make processing easier.

“For a presidential election, if we got 1,200 to 1,400 absentee ballots, that is very doable under the old process of opening, getting them checked in through the computer system and you’re good to go. But, we’re receiving potentially 4,000, maybe 5,000 of them back that way, it’s a little more problematic," says Henry Heck, Rutland City’s clerk.

He is predicting about 80% of the 11,000 registered Rutland City voters to cast a ballot this year.

On October 26th, ward workers will process the first round of ballots. Officials are also expecting two to three times more people at the polls on November 3.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

