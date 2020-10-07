What to expect from the Vice Presidential Debate

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vice President Mike Pence and California Senator Kamala Harris will take the stage Wednesday night in the first vice presidential debate of the 2020 election season.

Middlebury College political science professor Matthew Dickinson predicts the two vice presidential candidates will act more civilly than their running mates did in the presidential debate last week.

“I think both candidates have a motivation to bring the level of disagreement down a couple decibels and show the American people that they can disagree but do it in a civil manner. So that would be the most important thing,” Dickinson said. “The second thing is they’re surrogates for the people at the top of the ticket so the important thing is how well each of them is able to articulate what President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are running their campaigns on.”

When asked who Dickinson predicts will be the stronger contender, he said they both have something different to bring to the table.

“Well, Mike Pence was very effective in the debates that he did in his vice presidential role four years ago. He’s very measured. He’s very calm. But Kamala Harris has the more recent experience. She has just come through a rather grueling democratic nomination fight where she had multiple debates so I expect both of them to come with their A game,” he said.

Dickinson predicts the coronavirus pandemic and President Trump’s COVID diagnosis will be main topics of debate. He says it’s likely Harris will claim the Trump Administration has mishandled the pandemic and continues to downplay the severity of the the coronavirus, while Pence will try to pivot from the COVID conversation and paint Biden and Harris as big-spending democrats who are too liberal for Americans.

He says he believes both candidates will try to regain trust from voters who may have turned off by Trump and Biden in the presidential debate.

“I think that’s what both sides are hoping for. I mean, there’s a symbolic aspect here. Kamala Harris is the first black woman on the ticket and the Biden campaign is trying to broaden their support here. One of the problems that Hillary Clinton had in 2016 is turnout among African Americans was not nearly as high particularly in key battleground states so they’re hoping she provides a symbol of the future of the Democratic Party in a way that’s going to bring these people out,” Dickinson said. “In contrast, that with Mike Pence, sort of an older white male and say 'These are the distinctions between the parties so there’s a symbolic aspect to this debate as well that I think is an important distinguishing line between the two parties.”

Dickinson says the most important thing is that the candidates don’t alienate voters, specifically those who are independent or undecided.

“Nearly side came out of that first debate looking very well and both candidates realize that you’ve got thirty days— and the voting is taking place now. So the impressions they’re making now are very important and the last thing they want to do is potentially turn off those independent voters who are still trying to decide between which candidate to support. You want to give them a reason to vote for you. Not a reason to tune out the whole presidential race.”

The debate will be held in Salt Lake City, Utah. It will kick off at 9 p.m. You can tune in right here on the Channel 3 News.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.