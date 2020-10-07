Who is the man in the new Plattsburgh mural?

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - You may have noticed a few new faces rolling in on Bridge Street in the city of Plattsburgh. The only thing is they aren’t new to Plattsburgh.

Brendon Palmer-Angell is a Plattsburgh native. He is back in the Lake City from his new home, New Orleans, to bring out of this world art to downtown.

“This is a very special opportunity to share history with Plattsburgh,” he said about the second mural he has painted in Plattsburgh. “For some reason, we haven’t been telling his story. So, I think it’s a real honor to be able to help put that forward in a very public way.”

By the time the painting is done, Palmer-Angell will have put 100 hours into it. All while listening to the man he’s painting’s favorite 1996 Easy Listening tunes.

“It’s one of the albums that he brought into space,” he said.

But who is the man in the mural? It’s Astronaut Michael Anderson.

Col. Joe McNichols, a retired U.S. Air Force colonel and member of the Plattsburgh Air Force Base Museum, said, “Mike was a great aviator, really really smart guy. I flew with him a couple of times.”

Anderson was born at the Plattsburgh Air Force Base Hospital in 1959. He was a tactics officer and instructor pilot for the 380th air refueling wing on the base and McNichols says he is the guy you want on your side.

“Everyone knew he was smart," McNichols said. "There are just some people you meet and say, ‘Wow, I want them as my phone a friend.’”

Anderson left the Plattsburgh base and made his way to NASA. He logged more than 200 hours in space. In 2003, his final mission to space, he died alongside seven crew members in the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster, when the space shuttle disintegrated upon reentry to the atmosphere.

“It’s unfortunate his landings didn’t equal his takeoffs,” McNichols said.

This mural pays tribute to him and the legacy he left working for a better tomorrow. Palmer-Angell said, “Looking through photos of him, in almost every one he has this big smile.”

Anderson spent his last days looking at a world with no borders-- a message that will now live on in the Lake City.

“Realizing that we’re all on this one home that we’re sharing," Palmer-Angell said. "That’s the message I hope people will remember when looking at the mural.”

