BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The rain has arrived, and the colder air is right behind!

A fairly small, fast-moving, but potent storm system is pushing across the region, with some showers and thunderstorms. Some of those storms could be on the strong side, with gusty winds, brief but heavy downpours, lightning, and possible small hail. Winds will be shifting around to the NW, bringing in much cooler air.

Showers will taper off overnight, but as the colder air moves in, we could see some snow showers in the highest elevations of the Adirondacks and the Green Mountains by Thursday morning.

Thursday the sun will break through again, but it will be chilly and still a bit breezy. It will be frosty cold in many spots overnight Thursday night.

After a chilly start to Friday, the rest of the day will bring us lots of sunshine and warming temperatures.

Saturday will be warmer, with a push of warm air ahead of an approaching cold front. When the cold front moves through late Saturday that will bring another round of showers. It will clear out for Sunday, but it will be a bit cooler again.

Right now, Monday and Tuesday of next week are looking partly sunny, but we could get some showers from what will be the remnants of powerful Hurricane Delta.

