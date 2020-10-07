Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! We have an active day of stormy weather ahead of us, along with a brief cooldown.

A fairly small, fast-moving, but potent storm system will be swinging through from west to east today with showers & thunderstorms, and some of those storms could be on the strong side, with gusty winds, brief but heavy downpours, lightning, and possible small hail. Winds in general will start out out of the south, then get strong & gusty out of the west as the system comes through, shifting around to the NW late in the day and overnight, bringing in much cooler air.

As the storm goes by tonight, the showers will taper off, but not before ending up as a few snow showers at some of the higher mountain peaks of the Green & White mountains by Thursday morning.

We’ll get the sunshine back on Thursday, but it will be cool and still breezy.

After a chilly start to Friday, the rest of the day will feature lots of sunshine and warming temperatures.

The weekend will start out warm again, with a push of warm air ahead of an approaching cold front. That front will bring another round of showers late Saturday. We’ll clear out for Sunday, but it will be a bit cooler again.

Right now, Monday & Tuesday of next week are looking partly sunny, but we could get some showers from what will be the remnants of powerful Hurricane Delta.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely following the stormy weather today, and we will keep you updated with the very latest on-air, online, and on your mobile device. -Gary

