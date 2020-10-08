Church Street event promotes creative mask design

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington event Thursday aims to encourage creativity while helping keep you and others safe from the coronavirus.

The Mask-n-Take mask-designing event is being put on by the Abenaki Artists Association in partnership with Masks4Missions!

Participants are encouraged to bring themselves and their creativity in coming up with innovative masks.

Scott Fleishman joined in on the fun and spoke with event organizers.

The event takes place outside the BCA Center on Church Street from 3 to 5 p.m.

