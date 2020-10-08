Advertisement

CVU, Stowe win boys golf state crowns

It’s the third straight title for CVU, fourth in five years for Stowe.
By Mike McCune
Published: Oct. 7, 2020
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The CVU and Stowe boys golf teams continued impressive runs of success Wednesday at the high school boys golf state championship at Country Club of Barre.

CVU won the D-1 team title by 24 strokes. It was their third straight state championship. Stowe claimed the Division Two title by 15 shots. It was the Raiders fifth state championship in six years after winning the final four D-3 title before that division was discontinued last fall.

In Division One, CVU was followed by Rutland, Burr & Burton, Colchester and Essex. In Division Two, U-32, Stratton Mt., Lyndon and Harwood filled out the top five.

Medalist honors in Division One were shared, with North Country’s Austin Giroux and Nelson Eaton of St. Johnsbury finished tied, each shooting a 74.

Harrison Digangi of Stratton Mountain School, who also shot a 74, won medalist honors in Division Two for the third time in the last four years.

