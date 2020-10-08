Debate coach grades Vice Presidential candidate performances

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After Wednesday night’s debate between Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence, we decided to break down how they did from a professional perspective.

We talked with Justin Morgan-Parmett, a debate coach and long time debater at the University of Vermont.

He spoke about how to make a good argument and what is good strategy.

We asked him about candidates dodging questions. He says when you don’t answer a question, the other candidate is given an opportunity to make it seem more important and can actually open the door to lose the debate. He says overall it’s just a bad strategy.

When asked what grade he would give each candidate, he says they both deserved a B-minus. He says they both remained composed, but there was a lack of engagement with questions and each other.

