Eleventh sculpture unveiled on Rutland Sculpture Trail; Halloween parade founder to be honored next

Paul Harris sculpture in Rutland, Vermont, honors founder of Rotary International.
Paul Harris sculpture in Rutland, Vermont, honors founder of Rotary International.(Olivia Lyons)
By Olivia Lyons
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Marble City added another stop to its Sculpture Trail Thursday and officials are gearing up for the 12th sculpture to be unveiled next fall.

The newest addition is a bust of Paul Harris, the founder of Rotary International. Harris grew up in Wallingford, attended The University of Vermont, and then law school. When he moved to Chicago in the early 1900s, he lost the sense of connection with people, so he started what is now one of the largest community service organizations in the world, with 1.3 million members worldwide.

“He started Rotary International to do what he said he had here. He wanted to create the kind of camaraderie he enjoyed here in Rutland County. That was the impetus for starting Rotary International," said Steve Costello, the trail’s organizer.

The Sculpture Trail is a way to celebrate Rutland’s history, Costello said. He says the bust, located in front of the Opera House on Merchant’s Row, is one of the simplest sculptures on the trail, but also one of the most powerful.

The 12th sculpture on the Rutland Sculpture Trail will be Tom Fagan, a journalist and book editor in Rutland, who was involved in the start of the Rutland Halloween Parade back in 1959.

Fagan created a superhero theme for the second parade and his friends in the comic book industry showed up in full superhero costume, making the event nationally recognized. The parade is featured in at least 20 DC and Marvel comic books.

“The next piece on the trail will feature a larger than life-size sculpture honoring parade godfather, Tom Fagan, and the Rutland Halloween Parade. John will be joined in the sculpture by a mystery character,” said Carol Driscoll, the executive director at The Carving Studio in West Rutland.

It is up to the artist to decide who the mystery character is. The design will be revealed this winter. The unveiling is set for the week of Halloween next year.

This would have been the 61st annual Halloween parade, but it has been canceled due to COVID-19, making this dedication even more special.

