Emerald ash borer detected in Rutland County

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - The state says an ash tree-killing pest found in some areas of Vermont has spread to Rutland County.

The emerald ash borer, which has killed millions of the country’s ash trees, was detected in West Rutland. It was the first confirmed discovery of the insect in Rutland County. The beetle was first found in Vermont in 2018 and is now confirmed in nine counties.

The state has recommended steps to slow the spread in communities that are within five miles of the infested area and towns in a high-risk area.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)