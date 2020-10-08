Former Vt. poet laureate awarded Nobel for literature

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s former poet laureate has won the 2020 Nobel Prize in literature.

Louise Glück won the award on Thursday for her “candid and uncompromising” work, which looks unflinchingly and with biting humor at loss and trauma, especially in family life.

She joins a handful of American poets who have received the prize, which has been dominated by novelists since the first award in 1901. She is also one of the few women honored.

Glück, who shuns most publicity, told Sweden’s TT news agency from her home in Cambridge, Massachusetts, that her phone was ringing off the hook, and she was struggling to express her feelings about the award.

The Nobel Committee praised Glück “for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal” in its citation.

Louise Gluck was the Vermont poet laureate from 1994 to 1998.

