Governor Scott allows regulated cannabis market bill become law without his signature

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott has allowed the legislature’s bill to create a regulated cannabis market to become law without his signature.

The Governor has consistently called for cannabis legislation to included a plan for funding for expanded education and programs for Vermont kids, a plan for high safety, and the opportunity for towns to prohibit retail cannabis businesses.

“This new bill requires cities and towns to authorize these businesses before retail establishments may open. It ensures local zoning applies to cannabis cultivation and production. It dedicates 30% of the excise tax, up to $10 million per year, to education and prevention efforts. And the sales and use tax on cannabis would fund a grant program to expand afterschool and summer learning programs,” the Governor said. “Additionally, the FY21 budget includes language I proposed to move toward a universal afterschool network, which is based on a successful model from Iceland and is focused on preventing drug use and improving academic and social outcomes.”

Governor Scott also highlighted concerns still in the bill and called on lawmakers to continue to update the legislation.

“The Legislature needs to strengthen education and prevention – including banning marketing that appeals in any way to our kids – otherwise they are failing to learn the lessons of the public health epidemic caused by tobacco and alcohol," Governor Scott said.

The Governor also addressed his reasoning for not signing the bill in the WCAX gubernatorial debate, saying the bill was not a top priority for him, but highlighted the work of lawmakers.

“I applaud the legislature for coming forward, but we didn’t get totally there. There are still areas that are problematic within the bill, but again, I felt they made a good faith effort to move forward. It’s inevitable. We have Massachusetts, and Maine and Canada who have legalized, so it was just a matter of time before we did,” he said.

According to the law, Vermonters will be able to buy cannabis products in retail stores by October 2022.

