Habitual catalytic converter thief arrested in South Burlington

Jacob Hodgdon
Jacob Hodgdon(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man police say has stolen car parts before is reportedly at it again.

A Shelburne Police officer says 39-year-old Jacob Hodgdon tried to run away from the Autohaus on Shelburne Road Wednesday, but was caught by the officer with the help of a bystander.

South Burlington Police say 10 catalytic converters had been cut from vehicles parked at the Autohaus and that Hodgdon’s car has been seized while officers wait for a search warrant.

He has pending criminal cases in two Vermont and two New York counties, all related to stealing catalytic converters.

He was formally charged with grand larceny and other charges on Wednesday.

