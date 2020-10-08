Advertisement

How you can 'serve up’ fire safety in the kitchen

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Cooking is the lead cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the country, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

Almost half of home fires start in the kitchen and two-thirds of those start when food or other cooking materials catch fire.

As part of National Fire Prevention Week, Cat Viglienzoni spoke with members of the Williston Fire Department about how you can “Serve up Fire Safety in the Kitchen.”

