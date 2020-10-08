Last day to register to vote in New York looming

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - If you live in New York and want to vote on November 3rd, Friday, October 9th is your last day to register to vote.

Voters can register at the county Board of Elections office in person or by phone or they can head to the New York State voter registration website. Registrations sent by mail will be accepted as long as they are postmarked by October 9th.

If you recently have moved to a new county, you need to register there. If you’ve changed your name, address, or political party affiliation, you need to re-register.

“If you have a question about whether you are registered, contact us. We can easily tell you if you are or are not. But don’t put it off,” said Greg Campbell, the Republican chair of the Clinton County Board of Elections.

Voters have three ways to vote this year -- early Voting, which starts October 24th, in-person voting at the polls on Election Day, or voting by mail. If you want to vote by mail you need to request a ballot with the board of elections by October 27th.

