Leicester man killed in Route 7 crash

LEICESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont logs another deadly crash this year. The latest one happened Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Route 7 and Maple Run Road in Leicester.

Police say 53-year-old Jeffery McGrath went off the road, hit a significant portion of guard rail and then overturned 45-feet down an embankment.

Officers say he was dead when they got there.

The roads were reportedly wet and police say McGrath was not wearing a seat belt.

