Mass. golf pro apparently struck, killed by falling tree

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (AP) - Police say a golf pro at a Massachusetts country club died apparently when a tree fell on his golf cart as violent thunderstorms with high winds moved through the region.

Great Barrington police say Thomas Sullivan, the pro at Wyantenuck Country Club, was found on the ground next to the cart at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The cart was covered with trees and branches. Responding officers tried first aid but Sullivan could not be revived.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that the 71-year-old Sullivan had spent two decades at Wyantenuck and was inducted into the Northeast New York PGA Hall of Fame in 2018.

