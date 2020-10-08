Mohegan Sun tribe poised to operate Virgin casino in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The tribe that owns the Mohegan Sun casino-hotel between Boston and New York City is poised to become the first Native American casino operator in the Las Vegas resort area.

Nevada casino regulators on Wednesday signed off on Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment’s application to operate the casino at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas _ due to open in January at the former site of the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. The Nevada Gaming Commission is set to consider final approval Oct. 22. Billionaire Virgin Group founder Richard Branson bought the Hard Rock in 2018.

The property closed in February for a $200 million makeover.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)