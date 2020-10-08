Nearly 22% of New Hampshire in extreme drought

The U.S. Drought Monitor says nearly 22% of New Hampshire is in an extreme drought in its weekly report. That’s despite getting some rainfall.

The area includes parts of Belknap, Carroll, Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham and Strafford counties. Last week, nearly 10.6 % of the state was in an extreme drought. Most of the state is in a severe drought.

There’s a chance of rain in the Northeast in the six- to 10-day outlook.

