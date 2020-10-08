Advertisement

Nearly 22% of New Hampshire in extreme drought

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The U.S. Drought Monitor says nearly 22% of New Hampshire is in an extreme drought in its weekly report. That’s despite getting some rainfall.

The area includes parts of Belknap, Carroll, Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham and Strafford counties. Last week, nearly 10.6 % of the state was in an extreme drought. Most of the state is in a severe drought.

There’s a chance of rain in the Northeast in the six- to 10-day outlook. 

