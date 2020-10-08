Advertisement

Nobel Literature prize to be awarded after years of tumult

FILE - In this file photo dated Friday, April 17, 2015, a national library employee shows the gold Nobel Prize medal awarded to the late novelist Gabriel Garcia Marquez, in Bogota, Colombia.
FILE - In this file photo dated Friday, April 17, 2015, a national library employee shows the gold Nobel Prize medal awarded to the late novelist Gabriel Garcia Marquez, in Bogota, Colombia.(AP Photo/Fernando Vergara, FILE)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:08 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The Nobel Prize for Literature is set to be awarded Thursday after several years of controversy and scandal for the world’s pre-eminent literary accolade.

In 2018 the award was postponed after sex abuse allegations rocked the Swedish Academy, the secretive body that chooses the winners, and sparked a mass exodus of members.

After the academy revamped itself in a bid to regain the trust of the Nobel Foundation, two laureates were named last year, with the 2018 prize going to Poland’s Olga Tokarczuk and the 2019 award to Austria’s Peter Handke.

Handke’s prize caused a storm of protest: a strong supporter of the Serbs during the 1990s Balkan wars, he has been called an apologist for Serbian war crimes. Several countries including Albania, Bosnia and Turkey boycotted the Nobel awards ceremony in protest, and a member of the committee that nominates candidates for the literature prize resigned.

This year the academy is likely to seek a more harmonious choice for the 10 million kronor (more than $1.1 million) prize.

Authors often mentioned as contenders include Kenya’s Ngugi Wa Thiong’o, Canadian poet Anne Carson and Japanese novelist Haruki Murakami.

British bookmakers Ladbrokes have ranked Carson as the 5-1 favorite, followed by Russian novelist Lyudmila Ulitskaya, Canadian author Margaret Atwood and Guadeloupe-born writer Maryse Conde.

On Monday, the Nobel Committee awarded the prize for physiology and medicine for discovering the liver-ravaging hepatitis C virus. Tuesday’s prize for physics honored breakthroughs in understanding the mysteries of cosmic black holes, and the chemistry prize on Wednesday went to scientists behind a powerful gene-editing tool.

Still to come are prizes are for outstanding work in the fields of peace and economics.

___

Read more stories about Nobel Prizes past and present by The Associated Press at https://www.apnews.com/NobelPrizes

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Busy 2020 hurricane season has Louisiana bracing a 6th time

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Hurricane Delta is the 25th named storm of the Atlantic’s unprecedented hurricane season.

News

City approves change to turn Champlain Inn to homeless shelter

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Erin Brown
City councilors unanimously approved a zoning change which would allow the Champlain Inn to become a low barrier shelter for the duration of the COVID state of emergency.

News

Analysis: Vermont Gubernatorial Debate, Vice Presidential Debate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Céline McArthur
Vermont Gubernatorial Debate, Vice Presidential Debate

News

Analysis: Vermont Gubernatorial Debate, Vice Presidential Debate

Updated: 3 hours ago
Analysis: Vermont Gubernatorial Debate, Vice Presidential Debate

Latest News

News

Scott, Zuckerman square off in gubernatorial debate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Republican Governor Phil Scott and Democratic Lieutenant Governor David Zuckerman go head-to-head in a WCAX debate.

News

Governor Scott allows regulated cannabis market bill become law without his signature

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Governor Phil Scott has allowed the legislature’s bill to create a regulated cannabis market to become law without his signature.

News

City approves change to turn Champlain Inn to homeless shelter

Updated: 4 hours ago
City approves change to turn Champlain Inn to homeless shelter

News

Scott, Zuckerman square off in gubernatorial debate

Updated: 4 hours ago
Vermont’s incumbent Republican Gov. Phil Scott and Democratic challenger David Zuckerman, the current lieutenant governor, discussed key issues facing Vermonters. Calvin Cutler has a recap.

News

Governor Scott lets regulated cannabis market bill become law without his signature

Updated: 4 hours ago
Governor Phil Scott has allowed the legislature’s bill to create a regulated cannabis market to become law without his signature.

National Politics

Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris face-off in the only VP debate this election cycle

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris face-off in the only VP debate this election cycle.