Outbreak among Vt. apple pickers increases by 1 to 28

Champlain Orchards in Shoreham, Vermont.
Champlain Orchards in Shoreham, Vermont.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An outbreak of the coronavirus among migrant apple pickers at an orchard in Addison County has grown by one case to 28.

Champlain Orchards says the worker tested positive on Wednesday evening and was already in isolation housing. Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said earlier in the week that the outbreak has been contained and there is no threat to the public.

Officials have not said where the migrant workers are from, but state Deputy Agriculture Secretary Alyson Eastman had previously noted that that many foreign apple pickers in Vermont are from Jamaica.

