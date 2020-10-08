Scott allows police reform bill to become law

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new Vermont statewide use-of-force law is now in effect after governor Scott let it become law without his signature.

It comes amidst a nationwide push for police reform after the killing of George Floyd and drove Vermont lawmakers to make changes. The new law tightens the circumstances for when police officers can use force and bans police chokeholds. Now, officers can only use force to make an arrest when it’s reasonable, necessary, and proportional.

Governor Scott still has concerns with the new policy, saying lawmakers rushed the bill through without hearing from enough Black Vermonters and law enforcement.

“There’s some timelines, there’s a lot of training that has to be in play for this bill to be successful, as well as some of the nuances of the technical definitions themselves,” Scott said.

Click here read Gov. Scott’s letter to lawmakers on S.119

