Advertisement

Sununu issues police reforms in New Hampshire

Gov. Sununu issues police reforms
Gov. Sununu issues police reforms(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, NH. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu has ordered a series of police reforms for law enforcement agencies across the state.

After the death of George Floyd, New Hampshire formed a commission to study policing in the Granite State. An executive order issued by Governor Sununu makes more than 20 permanent changes.

“I think it is an acknowledgment that across the country, there are instances where we can do better. And that is something that we have to take to heart and we need to look at our own operations,” said Lebanon Police Chief Richard Mello.

Mello says his department has been working to improve community policing for several years. He supports the executive order issued by the governor.

The order includes bias, de-escalation, and racial profiling training. It also calls for a new focus on recruiting more diverse officers, background investigations for new recruits, and a special unit to investigate alleged misconduct.

Investigating allegations of misconduct by officers, which traditionally has been done behind closed doors, is something the American Civil Liberties Union f New Hampshire has been pushing. “Having a new a neutral and independent agency will hopefully be pulling back that veil and hopefully establishing that community trust,” said the group’s Joseph Lascaze, who was on the commission that proposed the reforms. He says they are a step in the right direction but more work needs to be done. “There is systemic racism in our state and until we can admit that and look at it to address what policies and procedures those are and start changing that, we are going to keep fighting.”

But not all the reforms have to do with race relations. The executive order also mandates training for officers on how to interact with the deaf and hard of hearing community. “So that is an area where we have actually been looking at using visor cards and implementing some of those initiatives to better communicate,” Mello said.

The governor says all reforms are community-based and focused on accountability and transparency.

“We can always look to improve the commission and I think we will be better for it,” Mello said.

All directives contained within the order need to be implemented by July 1, 2021.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

3Squares seeks to increase food benefits for older Vermonters

Updated: 8 minutes ago
The Vermont Department for Children and Families has started a new program that helps older and disabled Vermonters hold onto their 3Squares Vermont food benefits.

News

Mohegan Sun tribe poised to operate Virgin casino in Vegas

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The tribe that owns the Mohegan Sun casino-hotel between Boston and New York City is poised to become the first Native American casino operator in the Las Vegas resort area.

News

Hurdles remain to Vt. regulated cannabis market by 2022

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
After nearly two decades of debate, the Republican governor allowed a bill that would set up a system to legalize sales of recreational marijuana to become law without his signature, but there are still more questions than answers about what exactly sales will look like.

News

Last day to register to vote in New York is Friday

Updated: 29 minutes ago
If you live in New York and want to vote on November 3rd, Friday, October 9th is your last day to register to vote.

News

NHPOLICE5

Updated: 32 minutes ago
NHPOLICE5

Latest News

News

Church Street event promotes creative mask design - Pt. 2

Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Mask-n-Take mask-designing event is being put on by the Abenaki Artists Association in partnership with Masks4Missions!

News

Former Vt. poet laureate awarded Nobel for literature

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Vermont’s former poet laureate has won the 2020 Nobel Prize in literature.

News

DARTMOUTH TESTING

Updated: 50 minutes ago
DARTMOUTH TESTING

News

How you can 'serve up' fire safety in the kitchen

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Cooking is the lead cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the country, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

News

Vt. moratorium on utility disconnections to end next week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont regulators are ending the moratorium on utility disconnections next Thursday.