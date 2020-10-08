Sununu issues police reforms in New Hampshire

LEBANON, NH. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu has ordered a series of police reforms for law enforcement agencies across the state.

After the death of George Floyd, New Hampshire formed a commission to study policing in the Granite State. An executive order issued by Governor Sununu makes more than 20 permanent changes.

“I think it is an acknowledgment that across the country, there are instances where we can do better. And that is something that we have to take to heart and we need to look at our own operations,” said Lebanon Police Chief Richard Mello.

Mello says his department has been working to improve community policing for several years. He supports the executive order issued by the governor.

The order includes bias, de-escalation, and racial profiling training. It also calls for a new focus on recruiting more diverse officers, background investigations for new recruits, and a special unit to investigate alleged misconduct.

Investigating allegations of misconduct by officers, which traditionally has been done behind closed doors, is something the American Civil Liberties Union f New Hampshire has been pushing. “Having a new a neutral and independent agency will hopefully be pulling back that veil and hopefully establishing that community trust,” said the group’s Joseph Lascaze, who was on the commission that proposed the reforms. He says they are a step in the right direction but more work needs to be done. “There is systemic racism in our state and until we can admit that and look at it to address what policies and procedures those are and start changing that, we are going to keep fighting.”

But not all the reforms have to do with race relations. The executive order also mandates training for officers on how to interact with the deaf and hard of hearing community. “So that is an area where we have actually been looking at using visor cards and implementing some of those initiatives to better communicate,” Mello said.

The governor says all reforms are community-based and focused on accountability and transparency.

“We can always look to improve the commission and I think we will be better for it,” Mello said.

All directives contained within the order need to be implemented by July 1, 2021.

