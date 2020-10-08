Vt. moratorium on utility disconnections to end next week

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont regulators are ending the moratorium on utility disconnections next Thursday.

The Vermont Public Utility Commission made that announcement Thursday. In mid-March, the state banned utility shut-offs because of the pandemic and economic hardships it created. In mid-August, the state made $8million available to help Vermonters who owe money to utilities.

That offer ends in December even if there is money left over.

