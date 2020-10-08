BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It has been a breezy and chilly day today, and tonight, it will be frosty cold!

High pressure is settling in across the region, and skies will clear and winds will die down overnight tonight. That means it is going to be a cold and frosty night tonight!

Friday after a chilly start, mostly sunny skies will bring those temperatures back up into the upper 50s. Close but not quite up to what is considered normal for this time of year.

Temperatures will warm up more on Saturday as gusty southerly winds will drive our temperatures back into the mid to upper 60s. It won’t last though because a cold front will bring not only be bringing showers and possible thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and night, it will be bringing colder air back into the region for Sunday. Sunday will be a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds.

Monday, we can expect a mix of sun and clouds, but there is a chance of showers especially in those southern areas as the remnants of of Hurricane Delta will be passing by mostly to our south.

