BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! We are all done with the stormy weather that we got yesterday, but it’s going to be chilly & blustery for the rest of today. Then we’ll warm up again as we head into the weekend.

High pressure is building in now after that potent system came through on Wednesday with the wild weather. The high pressure will clear out the skies and we’ll get plenty of sunshine as we get into the afternoon. But it is going to be cooler & blustery. The wind will die down tonight, and with clear skies, it is going to be cold, frosty night. That’s how we will start the day on Friday. Skies will stay clear, so Friday will feature lots of sunshine, which will bring the temperatures back up, although not quite to where we ought to be (normal high in Burlington is now 60°).

Then we’ll warm up even more as we head into the weekend. Winds will pick up out of the south and be gusty for the first half of Saturday as a cold front approaches from the west. That front will sweep through late Saturday into Saturday night with rain showers. Winds will shift from the south to the WNW, so it will cool down again for the second half of the weekend.

Monday will be partly sunny, but there is a chance for a few showers, mainly in our southern areas, as the eventual remnants of now Hurricane Delta will be passing just to our south. There will be a better chance for rain on Tuesday as a frontal system comes through from the west. Once that goes by, we’ll start to clear out again for Wednesday.

Despite all the wind in the forecast, there are still lots of colorful leaves on the trees. Take MAX Advantage of those sunny times to get out and do some leaf-peeping! -Gary

