Advertisement

A long road: Weed goes on sale years after approval in Maine

Buyers line up to purchase cannabis products at Theory Wellness on Friday in South Portland, Maine.
Buyers line up to purchase cannabis products at Theory Wellness on Friday in South Portland, Maine.(David Sharp | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Mainers are getting their first opportunity to legally buy marijuana for adult recreational use, but the supply could be thin.

Retailers blame a limited number of licensed manufacturers for reducing the variety of products available on Friday in Maine. Maine’s road to becoming the 10th state allowing marijuana for recreational use was exceptionally arduous. A referendum was approved nearly four years ago, in November 2016, but the effort to set up a method for legally purchasing cannabis dragged on through two vetoes by the governor, two legislative rewrites, and a change in administrations.

Seven stores were licensed a month ago.

Related Story:

Hurdles remain to Vt. regulated cannabis market by 2022

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

What’s coming up on ‘You Can Quote Me’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Watch “You Can Quote Me” Sundays at 7:30 a.m.

News

NH Mom: 5th-grade son kicked off school bus for mask infraction

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A woman says her fifth-grade son was kicked off a school bus for the rest of the year because of a mask-wearing infraction.

News

NH attorney general charges man with wrongful voting in 2016

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The attorney general’s office says a man has been arrested in Atlanta on a charge of wrongful voting in New Hampshire in the 2016 general election.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

Latest News

News

Shelburne Museum closing for season

Updated: 4 hours ago
The pandemic forced the museum to have an abbreviated season that began in late July and will end this weekend.

News

Shelburne museum closing for season

Updated: 4 hours ago
Shelburne Museum will be closed after October 11th

News

Scott condemns militia effort to kidnap Michigan governor

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Governor Phil Scott Friday called the alleged plot by a militia group in Michigan to overthrow the government and kidnap the governor there “shocking and distressing.”

News

Alexandra surprises Gary with announcement... again!

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alexandra Montgomery
Channel 3 This Morning co-anchor Alexandra Montgomery is expecting her second child in April 2021.

News

Alexandra surprises Gary again!

Updated: 5 hours ago
Alexandra expecting her second baby come April 2021

News

Protesters gather outside city councilor’s home in Burlington

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Dom Amato
Protesters fighting against what they have called racial injustice and excessive force by police, returned to the streets of Burlington Thursday night, this time taking over a road in a South End neighborhood.