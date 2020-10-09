Addison County orchard receives support from community

SHOREHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - State leaders say a group of migrant workers at an apple orchard in Addison County has received an outpouring of support from the community of Shoreham after 28 apple pickers test positive for COVID-19.

On Friday, Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said one more worker at Champlain Orchards tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total to 28. All infected workers are in quarantine, and none of them are in the ICU.

But this week, state leaders say the workers are receiving health care and that the community has been bringing in food and supplies while the workers recover in quarantine.

“The health care system has not left these workers out in the cold, they are essential to our economy and important to our communities,” said Dr. Levine. "Some of the workers at Champlain Orchards have actually been working in the community for decades. "

Levine also stresses that people are not at risk of contracting coronavirus they visited the orchard or bought food there.

