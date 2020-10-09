Advertisement

Addison County orchard receives support from community

Champlain Orchards in Shoreham, Vermont.
Champlain Orchards in Shoreham, Vermont.(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHOREHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - State leaders say a group of migrant workers at an apple orchard in Addison County has received an outpouring of support from the community of Shoreham after 28 apple pickers test positive for COVID-19.

On Friday, Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said one more worker at Champlain Orchards tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total to 28. All infected workers are in quarantine, and none of them are in the ICU.

But this week, state leaders say the workers are receiving health care and that the community has been bringing in food and supplies while the workers recover in quarantine.

“The health care system has not left these workers out in the cold, they are essential to our economy and important to our communities,” said Dr. Levine. "Some of the workers at Champlain Orchards have actually been working in the community for decades. "

Levine also stresses that people are not at risk of contracting coronavirus they visited the orchard or bought food there.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NH voters urged to check ‘disability’ on mail-in absentee ballots

Updated: moments ago
New Hampshire is providing more clarity for voters who have requested mail-in absentee ballots.

News

Sharon Meyer’s Friday foliage tour

Updated: moments ago
Another Friday and another stop on our fall foliage tour.

News

New Jewish school opens in Burlington

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
A first of its kind school has recently opened up in Burlington. Our Ike Bendavid visited Vermont’s first-ever Jewish primary school.

News

Critics say Burlington protesters' siege of council member’s house went too far

Updated: 10 minutes ago
After a month-long occupation of Battery Park, Burlington protesters are now bringing their demands of racial justice and police reforms to city councilors' doorsteps.

News

Scott condemns militia effort to kidnap Michigan governor

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Governor Phil Scott Friday called the alleged plot by a militia group in Michigan to overthrow the government and kidnap the governor there “shocking and distressing.”

Latest News

News

Vermont court system getting back on track after COVID delays

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Darren Perron spoke with Vermont Supreme Court Justice Harold Eaton about how the courts have adapted to the pandemic and what that has meant for people trying to make their way through this process.

News

Sharon Meyer’s Friday foliage tour

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
2020 has been unusual in many ways and the foliage season has been a bit unusual as well. Sharon Meyer and photographer Shelly Holt Allen explored southern Vermont.

News

Vermont Farm Show canceled for January

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vermont Farm Show will not be happening next year.

News

Vt. health officials: Shoreham COVID cluster contained

Updated: 1 hour ago
Vt. health officials: Shoreham COVID cluster contained

News

Scott condemns militia effort to kidnap Michigan governor

Updated: 1 hour ago
Governor Phil Scott Friday called the alleged plot by a militia group in Michigan to overthrow the government and kidnap the governor there “shocking and distressing.”