Use-of-force training puts NY police cadets to the test

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police departments and their use-of-force policies are under the microscope around the country after numerous unarmed Black men and women were killed by officers. Channel 3′s Kelly O’Brien has an exclusive look inside a New York Police Academy’s reality-based training.

Every police officer in Clinton, Essex, and Franklin County New York, with the exception of state troopers, goes through the same police academy. It’s a six- month course where cadets learn what they will need to know on the job. Following the five-months of learning skills to use in real-life scenarios, they are put to the test.

“It’s imperative that new officers going on the road are learning and training about de-escalation so they don’t have to resort to the use of deadly force,” said Plattsburgh Police Officer Brad Miller. He says that the use of force is the last option cadets are taught to use. “Nobody, not a new recruit or veteran officers, wants to harm anyone intentionally.”

There are four different scenarios the cadets might face. They have no idea which scenario it will be and need to think fast when they turn around and see what they are confronted with. “Scenarios where we as police officers have encountered on the road. And what better place to start in the academy instead of going from zero to 60 without anything in between,” said Miller. He says the scenarios make the cadets assess the situation, de-escalate when it’s safe to do so, and when necessary, use force. “It teaches them what levels of force should be used appropriately.”

The reality-based training lasts about 10 minutes, then the instructors and cadet will discuss what happened. What the cadet did right, what they could have done differently. “You want to know if what you did was justified,” Miller said.

Officer Miller says over the years, the training has evolved, putting a focus on de-escalation, mental health, and substance abuse. “It is important for these new cadets and officers that are currently on the force to have continued training,” he said.

After finishing the academy, the cadets will continue three to four months of field training at their respective departments before being alone on the road as a uniformed police officer.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.