Advertisement

Critics say Burlington protesters' siege of council member’s house went too far

By Christina Guessferd
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a month-long occupation of Battery Park, Burlington protesters are now bringing their demands of racial justice and police reforms to city councilors' doorsteps. But some observers says these tactics could hurt rather than help the protesters' cause.

Thursday night, a group of around 200 chanted and gave made speeches outside the home of City Councilor Joan Shannon over the Democrat’s record on issues they care about. And the group said they plan to target other councilors.

“These targeted protests are not right from any angle you look at them, any angle,” said Burlington City Councilor Ali Dieng, I-Ward 7. Dieng condemned both Thursday’s action and the demonstrations outside Mayor Miro Weinberger’s home earlier this summer.

We reached out to all 12 councilors for their reaction to the targeted protest. Dieng, the only Independent on the council, says the protesters posting up at private residences and disturbing neighboring families go too far. “I completely agree with them in some areas, but I just don’t like these tactics. This is not constructive, and this is not getting us anywhere,” Dieng said.

“If you have a city council or a mayor or a police chief who’s not listening to you, you try to ratchet up the pressure by using these nonviolent, non-traditional means,” said Matt Dickinson, a political science professor at Middlebury College. He says peaceful protests like these are legally protected but that using this tactic can have unintended consequences. “There’s always a risk of A) alienating the very audience you’re trying to bring on your side, and B) triggering some type of backlash when the situation gets out of control.” Dickinson says once the actions cross the line into trespassing and violating noise ordinances, police could step in.

Governor Phil Scott Friday encouraged protesters to be mindful of those boundaries. “We just want to make sure that people are heard, that’s our constitutional right, but there’s ways to do it and be respectful and civil at the same time,” he said.

Similarly, Dieng urged protesters to consider that city councilors are civil servants who volunteer their time and effort and don’t deserve to have hundreds of people show up at their home unannounced. Instead, he suggested they vote, lobby elected officials, attend meetings, and even run for the seats themselves. “If I don’t represent you well, run against me, and let people decide,” he said.

Related Story:

Protesters gather outside city councilor’s home in Burlington

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NH voters urged to check ‘disability’ on mail-in absentee ballots

Updated: moments ago
New Hampshire is providing more clarity for voters who have requested mail-in absentee ballots.

News

Sharon Meyer’s Friday foliage tour

Updated: moments ago
Another Friday and another stop on our fall foliage tour.

News

New Jewish school opens in Burlington

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
A first of its kind school has recently opened up in Burlington. Our Ike Bendavid visited Vermont’s first-ever Jewish primary school.

News

Critics say Burlington protesters' siege of council member’s house went too far

Updated: 10 minutes ago
After a month-long occupation of Battery Park, Burlington protesters are now bringing their demands of racial justice and police reforms to city councilors' doorsteps.

News

Scott condemns militia effort to kidnap Michigan governor

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Governor Phil Scott Friday called the alleged plot by a militia group in Michigan to overthrow the government and kidnap the governor there “shocking and distressing.”

Latest News

News

Vermont court system getting back on track after COVID delays

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Darren Perron spoke with Vermont Supreme Court Justice Harold Eaton about how the courts have adapted to the pandemic and what that has meant for people trying to make their way through this process.

News

Addison County orchard receives support from community

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
A group of migrant workers infected with COVID-19 receives an outpouring of support from the community .

News

Sharon Meyer’s Friday foliage tour

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
2020 has been unusual in many ways and the foliage season has been a bit unusual as well. Sharon Meyer and photographer Shelly Holt Allen explored southern Vermont.

News

Vermont Farm Show canceled for January

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vermont Farm Show will not be happening next year.

News

Vt. health officials: Shoreham COVID cluster contained

Updated: 1 hour ago
Vt. health officials: Shoreham COVID cluster contained

News

Scott condemns militia effort to kidnap Michigan governor

Updated: 1 hour ago
Governor Phil Scott Friday called the alleged plot by a militia group in Michigan to overthrow the government and kidnap the governor there “shocking and distressing.”