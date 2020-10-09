Critics say Burlington protesters' siege of council member’s house went too far

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a month-long occupation of Battery Park, Burlington protesters are now bringing their demands of racial justice and police reforms to city councilors' doorsteps. But some observers says these tactics could hurt rather than help the protesters' cause.

Thursday night, a group of around 200 chanted and gave made speeches outside the home of City Councilor Joan Shannon over the Democrat’s record on issues they care about. And the group said they plan to target other councilors.

“These targeted protests are not right from any angle you look at them, any angle,” said Burlington City Councilor Ali Dieng, I-Ward 7. Dieng condemned both Thursday’s action and the demonstrations outside Mayor Miro Weinberger’s home earlier this summer.

We reached out to all 12 councilors for their reaction to the targeted protest. Dieng, the only Independent on the council, says the protesters posting up at private residences and disturbing neighboring families go too far. “I completely agree with them in some areas, but I just don’t like these tactics. This is not constructive, and this is not getting us anywhere,” Dieng said.

“If you have a city council or a mayor or a police chief who’s not listening to you, you try to ratchet up the pressure by using these nonviolent, non-traditional means,” said Matt Dickinson, a political science professor at Middlebury College. He says peaceful protests like these are legally protected but that using this tactic can have unintended consequences. “There’s always a risk of A) alienating the very audience you’re trying to bring on your side, and B) triggering some type of backlash when the situation gets out of control.” Dickinson says once the actions cross the line into trespassing and violating noise ordinances, police could step in.

Governor Phil Scott Friday encouraged protesters to be mindful of those boundaries. “We just want to make sure that people are heard, that’s our constitutional right, but there’s ways to do it and be respectful and civil at the same time,” he said.

Similarly, Dieng urged protesters to consider that city councilors are civil servants who volunteer their time and effort and don’t deserve to have hundreds of people show up at their home unannounced. Instead, he suggested they vote, lobby elected officials, attend meetings, and even run for the seats themselves. “If I don’t represent you well, run against me, and let people decide,” he said.

