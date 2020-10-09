Advertisement

Dartmouth COVID testing continues; no significant outbreaks reported

Dartmouth students being tested on campus
Dartmouth students being tested on campus(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HANOVER, NH. (WCAX) - It’s been exactly one month since students began returning to campus at Dartmouth College and there have been no significant outbreaks of COVID-19.

There has been a total of 10 cases of the coronavirus at Dartmouth. That’s out of more than 20,000 tests performed on roughly 7,000 students, faculty, and staff. Currently, there are two students and three staff members in isolation with the virus. Students will be tested once a week through the remainder of the term.

“Being able to test frequently is going to be a key part of our plan moving forward, and being able to make sure that everyone gets tested, being able to make sure we can get test results in a timely fashion. And that’s really good news too that our turnaround time now for our test results is 12 to 24 hours,” said Dr. Lisa Adams, co-chair of the college’s coronavirus taskforce.

Upwards of 180 Dartmouth employees volunteered to help in the testing process. Planning for the winter term testing program is currently underway.

