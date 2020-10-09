Gov. Scott to hold pandemic briefing

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Governor Phil Scott and administration officials will hold a pandemic briefing Friday morning.

Health officials are expected to address an additional COVID case reported Thursday as part of a virus cluster among apple pickers in Shoreham.

Labor officials may also comment on the end of “High” Extended Unemployment Benefits that are set to end Saturday. Because of higher unemployment numbers in past months, Vermont was able to qualify and get federal benefits. But now that the unemployment rate went from just under 8.5% in July to just under 5% in August, the state no longer meets the threshold.

Vermont reported 11 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday for a statewide total to date of 1,838. One person was hospitalized with COVID-19. Four of the new cases were in Chittenden County, three in Washington County, two in Windsor County, and one each in Franklin and Bennington counties.

